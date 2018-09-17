Unite 9, Plan B win big at Prix Gemeaux gala

Aetios Productions' prison drama and KOTV's freshman sci-fi series (pictured) were awarded at the annual event, which honours the best in Quebec television.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago

Aetios Productions’ prison drama and KOTV’s freshman sci-fi series (pictured) were awarded at the annual event, which honours the best in Quebec television.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN