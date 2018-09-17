Ken MacDonald to retire from Discovery

After a 15-year career at the factual net, MacDonald will be stepping down as GM and VP of Discovery Networks later this year.
By Katie Bailey
3 hours ago

After a 15-year career at the factual net, MacDonald will be stepping down as GM and VP of Discovery Networks later this year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN