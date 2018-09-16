TIFF ’18: Sebastien Pilote’s Fireflies Are Gone wins best Canadian feature

The award for best first Canadian feature went to Katherine Jerkovic's Roads in February.
By Jordan Pinto
23 hours ago
thefirefliesaregone_1-FORWEB

