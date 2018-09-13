In brief: Eugenio Perez boards Brain Power’s Beatrix and Peter

Plus: ACTRA Toronto honours Frankie Drake and Tonya Williams with Sandi Ross Awards and Nomadic-produced comedy The Detour rolls in Vancouver.
By Lauren Malyk
6 hours ago
Frankie Drake http___www.cbc.ca_mediacentre_content_images_Frankie_Drake_108.109_Day11_CK_0106

Plus: ACTRA Toronto honours Frankie Drake and Tonya Williams with Sandi Ross Awards and Nomadic-produced comedy The Detour rolls in Vancouver.

