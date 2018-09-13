DHX posts year-end revenues of $436M

The Peanuts brand and digital kids network WildBrain drove revenue increases as the company on Thursday released a preliminary look at its Q4 and year-end financials.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
shutterstock_people

