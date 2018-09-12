Global greenlights eOne medical drama Nurses

The hour-long series, set to premiere next year, is produced in partnership with ICF Films and Piazza Entertainment.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago
shutterstock_hospital

The hour-long series, set to premiere next year, is produced in partnership with ICF Films and Piazza Entertainment.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN