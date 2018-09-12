Canadian Academy, RBC partner on music-video production initiative

In addition, the Academy acquired the Prism Prize, which recognizes the best music videos produced in Canada each year.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
Creative Commons - Music Video - Charles Thompson

In addition, the Academy acquired the Prism Prize, which recognizes the best music videos produced in Canada each year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN