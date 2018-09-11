TIFF ’18: The Orchard nabs Nguyen’s Hummingbird Project

Produced by Item 7 and Belgium's Belga Productions, the film will get a theatrical release stateside in 2019.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago
Hummingbird Project

