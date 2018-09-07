TIFF ’18: After 40 years, Tantoo Cardinal finally takes centre stage

The Canadian acting legend said playing the starring role in filmmaker Darlene Naponse's Falls Around Her was an "absolute blast of freedom."
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
fallsaroundher_4

The Canadian acting legend said playing the starring role in filmmaker Darlene Naponse’s Falls Around Her was an “absolute blast of freedom.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN