Markham set for 400,000-sq-ft studio complex

Markham Movieland, which will include a 70,000-square-foot "super stage," is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2020.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
Markham Movieland

Markham Movieland, which will include a 70,000-square-foot “super stage,” is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2020.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN