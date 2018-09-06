Nova Scotia prodcos team on Canada/Cuba copro
Pictou Twist Pictures, Picture Plant and Toronto's Conquering Lion will coproduce a film based on the lives of The Cuban Five alongside Cuba's film agency.
Pictou Twist Pictures, Picture Plant and Toronto’s Conquering Lion will coproduce a film based on the lives of The Cuban Five alongside Cuba’s film agency.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN