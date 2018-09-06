Indie film: Zaprunder took on Telefilm. Now what?

In part two of our series on indie filmmaking in Canada, we chat with Matthew Johnson and Matthew Miller about Talent to Watch and reshaping the business from inside out.
By Regan Reid
45 mins ago
Matt Johnson Matthew Miller - v2

In part two of our series on indie filmmaking in Canada, we chat with Matthew Johnson and Matthew Miller about Talent to Watch and reshaping the business from inside out.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN