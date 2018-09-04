OUTtv pops up in South Africa

Through a deal with pay TV net MultiChoice South Africa, the Canadian net will launch OUTtv South Africa for a one-month run.
By Lauren Malyk
13 hours ago

Through a deal with pay TV net MultiChoice South Africa, the Canadian net will launch OUTtv South Africa for a one-month run.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN