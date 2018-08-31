Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Aug. 21 to 27, 2018

Castle Rock takes the top spot, followed by Toronto-shot series like The Handmaid's Tale and Star Trek: Discovery coming in at #4 and #6, respectively.
By Playback Staff
9 hours ago
Handmaid's Tale

Castle Rock takes the top spot, followed by Toronto-shot series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Star Trek: Discovery coming in at #4 and #6, respectively.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN