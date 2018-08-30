eOne taps Zev Foreman to lead film production in L.A.

Foreman, whose production credits include Jean-Marc Vallée’s Dallas Buyers Club and Nacho Vigalondo's Colossal, will oversee development and production on eOne's global slate.
By Jordan Pinto
43 mins ago
