Updated: CRTC releases GLR decisions

Programs of national interest (PNI) expenditure for English-language broadcast groups will now be based on historical spend, up from 5% of revenues.
By Playback Staff
8 hours ago

Programs of national interest (PNI) expenditure for English-language broadcast groups will now be based on historical spend, up from 5% of revenues.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN