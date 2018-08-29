Julie Di Cresce joins the Whistler Film Festival
The former HBO and Super Channel exec will oversee all industry, project development and talent programs for the fest and its summit.
The former HBO and Super Channel exec will oversee all industry, project development and talent programs for the fest and its summit.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN