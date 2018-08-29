Facebook rolls out Watch platform internationally

Tomorrow's launch marks the fourth high-profile entrant to the VOD market in Canada this year after CBS All Access, BritBox and Hayu.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
FacebookWatch

