TIFF names Joana Vicente executive director and co-head

The exec director of New York's Independent Filmmaker Project will assume the new post on Nov. 1.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

The exec director of New York’s Independent Filmmaker Project will assume the new post on Nov. 1.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN