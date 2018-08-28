Temple Street to bring The Biggest Modern Woman of the World to TV

X Company scribe Hannah Moscovitch will adapt Canadian author Susan Swan's debut novel about a giantess who exhibits with P.T. Barnum.
By Lauren Malyk
10 hours ago

X Company scribe Hannah Moscovitch will adapt Canadian author Susan Swan’s debut novel about a giantess who exhibits with P.T. Barnum.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN