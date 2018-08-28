Projects from Foroughi, Deer selected for CFC Features

The CFC partnered with Women in View to select this year's projects: Sadaf Foroughi's sophomore effort Summer With Hope and Tracey Deer's Beans.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

The CFC partnered with Women in View to select this year’s projects: Sadaf Foroughi’s sophomore effort Summer With Hope and Tracey Deer’s Beans.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN