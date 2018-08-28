ACTRA adds Lisa Blanchette to director role
The newly appointed director of public policy and communications takes over from Elliott Anderson.
The newly appointed director of public policy and communications takes over from Elliott Anderson.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN