Corus sets Holmes + Holmes premiere

Season two of the lifestyle show, which has been expanded to run for 12 episodes, will mark 15 years since Mike Holmes first debuted on Canadian TV screens.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago
holmes on holmes

