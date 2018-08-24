Inside My Heart to world premiere at VIFF
The doc from Canadian director Debra Kellner will bow in the fest's Impact stream alongside the Canadian premiere of Dolphin Man: The Story of Jacques Mayol.
The doc from Canadian director Debra Kellner will bow in the fest’s Impact stream alongside the Canadian premiere of Dolphin Man: The Story of Jacques Mayol.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN