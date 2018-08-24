Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Aug. 14 to 20, 2018

Orange Is The New Black comes in at #1, followed by Castle Rock at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #6.
By Playback Staff
11 mins ago
The Word

