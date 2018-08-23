CBC ups Gave Lindo to exec director of OTT
Lindo will spearhead the pubcaster's OTT content strategies and oversee its slate of original digital content for all platforms.
Lindo will spearhead the pubcaster’s OTT content strategies and oversee its slate of original digital content for all platforms.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN