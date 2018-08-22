Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Aug. 6 to 12, 2018

The Amazing Race Canada comes in at #1, followed by America's Got Talent at #2 and Big Brother lands at #4, #5 and #12.
By Playback Staff
3 hours ago

The Amazing Race Canada comes in at #1, followed by America’s Got Talent at #2 and Big Brother lands at #4, #5 and #12.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN