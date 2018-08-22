eOne, Alibaba Pictures plan Peppa Pig movie for China

The first-ever film copro between eOne and Alibaba Pictures is scheduled for release in 2019.
By Jane Hobson
35 mins ago
Copied from Kidscreen - peppapig

The first-ever film copro between eOne and Alibaba Pictures is scheduled for release in 2019.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN