eOne, Alibaba Pictures plan Peppa Pig movie for China
The first-ever film copro between eOne and Alibaba Pictures is scheduled for release in 2019.
The first-ever film copro between eOne and Alibaba Pictures is scheduled for release in 2019.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN