CRTC renews broadcast licences for Blue Ant channels
Love Nature, Cottage Life and six others were renewed until August 2023, with CPE spend set at 21% and PNI at 13.5% across Blue Ant's portfolio of channels.
Love Nature, Cottage Life and six others were renewed until August 2023, with CPE spend set at 21% and PNI at 13.5% across Blue Ant’s portfolio of channels.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN