Connor Gaston, Sofia Bohdanowicz debut shorts at VIFF
Thirteen Canadian short films will world bow at the fest, which also announced a Creator Talk and live performance featuring Wu-Tang Clan's RZA.
Thirteen Canadian short films will world bow at the fest, which also announced a Creator Talk and live performance featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN