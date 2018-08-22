Cameron Bailey on TIFF’s future and festivals reflecting today’s realities

TIFF's artistic director discusses the festival's upcoming leadership change and why programmers are "questioning their own assumptions" in selecting 2018's films.
By Regan Reid
56 mins ago
Cameron Bailey 2018 - Image courtesy of TIFF, Photo by Matt Barnes

TIFF’s artistic director discusses the festival’s upcoming leadership change and why programmers are “questioning their own assumptions” in selecting 2018′s films.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN