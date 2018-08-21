Cameras roll on CBC’s Diggstown

The upcoming drama, exec produced by showrunner Floyd Kane, has added a raft of new faces like Wynonna Earp's Tim Rozon to its cast.
By Lauren Malyk
1 day ago
Vinessa Antoine Headshot

