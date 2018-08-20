Canadian Academy selects eight for second annual mentorship program

Kathleen Hepburn, Kirsten Carthew and Halima Ouardiri are among the filmmakers set to take part in the Academy's Apprenticeship for Women Directors.
By Lauren Malyk
18 hours ago

