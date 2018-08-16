TIFF ’18: Werner Herzog to headline Doc Conference
Tantoo Cardinal will participate in TIFF's Master Class program, while the Moguls program will see Dr. Stacy Smith present her findings on equity in film criticism.
Tantoo Cardinal will participate in TIFF’s Master Class program, while the Moguls program will see Dr. Stacy Smith present her findings on equity in film criticism.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN