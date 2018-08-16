TIFF ’18: Werner Herzog to headline Doc Conference

Tantoo Cardinal will participate in TIFF's Master Class program, while the Moguls program will see Dr. Stacy Smith present her findings on equity in film criticism.
By Playback Staff
8 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - Meeting Gorbachev - Werner Herzog

Tantoo Cardinal will participate in TIFF’s Master Class program, while the Moguls program will see Dr. Stacy Smith present her findings on equity in film criticism.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN