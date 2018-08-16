FIN Atlantic ’18: Audience of Chairs, Hopeless Romantic to world bow

Newfoundland-based director Deanne Foley will premiere two films at the fest, which will also screen Angelique's Isle, Incredible Violence and a raft of other Canadian features.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

Newfoundland-based director Deanne Foley will premiere two films at the fest, which will also screen Angelique’s Isle, Incredible Violence and a raft of other Canadian features.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN