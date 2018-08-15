Hot Sheet: Top Canadian films Aug. 3 to 9, 2018

Ricardo Trogi's 1991 earns the top spot, followed by La Chute de L'Empire Americain landing at #2.
By Playback Staff
10 hours ago

Ricardo Trogi’s 1991 earns the top spot, followed by La Chute de L’Empire Americain landing at #2.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN