CBC, Netflix renew Anne with an E

The drama got the greenlight for a third season, prior to its season two premiere on CBC this fall.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago
Anne

The drama got the greenlight for a third season, prior to its season two premiere on CBC this fall.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN