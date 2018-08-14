TIFF ’18: Canada copro Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy to close fest

The festival added 22 special presentations and four gala screenings, including Veena Sud's The Lie, David Mackenzie's Outlaw King and Peter Farrelly's Green Book.
By Jordan Pinto
53 mins ago
TIFF

The festival added 22 special presentations and four gala screenings, including Veena Sud’s The Lie, David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King and Peter Farrelly’s Green Book.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN