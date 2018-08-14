Rogers funds award $4.6M across 19 TV projects

Bristow Global Media's Paranormal 911, Shaftesbury's Rex and Eye Steel Films' Agents of Influence are among the Rogers Documentary and Cable Network Fund's picks.
By Lauren Malyk
21 mins ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Bristow Global Media’s Paranormal 911, Shaftesbury’s Rex and Eye Steel Films’ Agents of Influence are among the Rogers Documentary and Cable Network Fund’s picks.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN