In brief: Netflix’s David Wells to step down as CFO

As well: The NFB's first interactive VR project Museum of Symmetry launches on Steam and Viveport, a new travel channel launches on Telus Optik, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
23 hours ago
Netflix pic

As well: The NFB’s first interactive VR project Museum of Symmetry launches on Steam and Viveport, a new travel channel launches on Telus Optik, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN