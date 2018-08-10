VIFF adds eight Canadian world premieres to 2018 lineup

The festival unveiled the lineups for its True North, B.C. Spotlight and Future/Present programs, including world bows for Calvin Thomas, Lev Lewis and Yonah Lewis's Spice it Up.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Vancouver

