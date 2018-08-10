Attendance uptick leads Cineplex to record Q2
The theatre company posted quarterly revenues of $409.1 million, with franchise titles including Avengers: Infinity War driving box office revenues up nearly 10%.
The theatre company posted quarterly revenues of $409.1 million, with franchise titles including Avengers: Infinity War driving box office revenues up nearly 10%.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN