Attendance uptick leads Cineplex to record Q2

The theatre company posted quarterly revenues of $409.1 million, with franchise titles including Avengers: Infinity War driving box office revenues up nearly 10%.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Cineplex theatre

