Alexandra Zarowny to lead CFC Bell Media Prime Time

A scribe on series including Lost Girl, Murdoch Mysteries and Degrassi: The Next Generation, Zarowny will lead the CFC's upcoming story room.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

A scribe on series including Lost Girl, Murdoch Mysteries and Degrassi: The Next Generation, Zarowny will lead the CFC’s upcoming story room.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN