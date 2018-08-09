Quebecor revenues hit $1.04B in Q2
Revenue increases in the company's telecom business were driven in part by growth in its Club illico OTT service.
Revenue increases in the company’s telecom business were driven in part by growth in its Club illico OTT service.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN