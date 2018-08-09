Quebecor revenues hit $1.04B in Q2

Revenue increases in the company's telecom business were driven in part by growth in its Club illico OTT service.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - canadianMoneyShutterstock

Revenue increases in the company’s telecom business were driven in part by growth in its Club illico OTT service.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN