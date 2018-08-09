Canada top production destination for highest-grossing films

An annual study from FilmL.A., which analyzes the top 100 hits at the U.S. box office, found Canada hosted more film shoots and VFX than any other jurisdiction in the world.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago
Vancouver

