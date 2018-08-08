Inside Out receives funding boost through CCIF
The Toronto festival received $84,000 through the Endowment Incentives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund.
The Toronto festival received $84,000 through the Endowment Incentives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN