CTV greenlights a sixth season of MasterChef Canada

Season five of the culinary competition show averaged 1.2 million viewers, according to CTV.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago
MasterChef Canada - season five

Season five of the culinary competition show averaged 1.2 million viewers, according to CTV.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN