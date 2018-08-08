APTN reveals fall lineup

New series First Contact and Jennifer Podemski's Future History will air on the broadcaster, which kicks off its fall season on Sept. 3.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
Future History APTN

New series First Contact and Jennifer Podemski’s Future History will air on the broadcaster, which kicks off its fall season on Sept. 3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN