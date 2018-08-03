Thunderbird Entertainment to go public via Golden Secret Ventures transaction

Pending approval of the transaction, which is expected to close by October, Thunderbird will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
shutterstock_deal

