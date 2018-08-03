Netflix still king, but growth in Canada set to slow: study
The SVOD's growth rate will be outpaced by that of the overall OTT industry in Canada, according to eMarketer.
The SVOD’s growth rate will be outpaced by that of the overall OTT industry in Canada, according to eMarketer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN